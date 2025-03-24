Texas A&M's 'Draggieland' allowed to proceed after judge rules against drag ban

article

The Brief A U.S. district judge ruled against Texas A&M's drag ban on Monday. A student group opposed the bill in an attempt to hold its annual ‘Draggieland’ event. ‘Draggieland’ is scheduled to be held on Thursday.



A U.S. district judge has blocked a drag show ban put into place by the Texas A&M University System board of regents, that should allow its annual "Draggieland" event to be held this week.

Draggieland, a student-run drag event, is scheduled to be held on Thursday at the Rudder Theatre.

Judge blocks Texas A&M drag ban

What we know:

The Texas A&M Queer Empowerment Council challenged the board of regents' move to ban the annual show.

On Friday, Feb. 28, Texas A&M Chancellor John Sharp and President Mark Walsh were ordered to immediately cancel any planned drag shows on Texas A&M University System campuses.

The resolution says that using university facilities for drag events could violate an executive order by President Trump and a directive from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

The Queer Empowerment Council says the ban may violate the First Amendment right to free speech and equal protection under the Fourteenth Amendment.

United States District Judge Lee H. Rosenthal, a George H.W. Bush appointee, granted a preliminary injunction against the ban on Monday.

"It is a ticketed event; only those who want to attend do so. Anyone who finds the performance or performers offensive has a simple remedy: don’t go," Rosenthal wrote in her opinion.

What we don't know:

It's not clear if Texas A&M will appeal the ruling.

A Texas A&M University spokesperson told Fox News Digital via email on Monday that the institution cannot comment on pending litigation.

"The system has received the opinion and is evaluating next steps," a Texas A&M University system spokesperson told Fox News Digital via phone on Monday.

What they're saying:

"We’re overjoyed with today’s decision. This is another display of the resilience of queer joy, as that is an unstoppable force despite those that wish to see it destroyed. While this fight isn’t over, we are going to appreciate the joy we get to bring by putting on the best show that we can do," wrote the Queer Empowerment Council in a statement.