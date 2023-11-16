Texas AG, Memorial Hermann reach agreement to allow parents access to child's medical records

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and the Memorial Hermann Health System (MHHS), have reached an agreement in which the health system will adopt a new digital program allowing parents to have complete access to their children’s medical records.

In their release, the Office of the Attorney General stated they initiated an inquiry into MHHS about potential misrepresentations concerning parents' access to their children’s medical records, but MHHS's website indicated a state law prohibited them from providing parents with certain adolescent medical records.

HEALTH: World’s first gene therapy for sickle cell disease approved in Britain

According to Ken Paxton's office, MHHS's own technological constraints were responsible for the limitation so both parties decided on an agreement to address the issue.

MHHS agreed to implement a new digital program to allow parents full access to their children’s medical records, but while they work on that, the health system's website will provide instructions to parents on how to obtain medical records for their adolescent children.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

"This settlement represents the major progress my office has made to ensure parents’ rights are protected in an era where medical decision-making has become painfully politically charged," said Attorney General Paxton. "By achieving this agreement, we have ensured the best possible outcome for Texas families."

To read the full agreement, click here.