Impeached Texas AG Ken Paxton says he will not resign ahead of Texas Senate trial

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
FOX 7 Austin

AUSTIN, Texas -  Ahead of his Texas Senate trial, impeached Attorney General Ken Paxton says he will not resign.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) Saturday, Paxton addressed reports he might step down, saying "Wrong! I will never stop fighting for the people of Texas and defending conservative values."

Paxton is currently suspended from office after being impeached on 20 counts by the Texas House back in May.

His trial in the Senate is set to begin Tuesday, Sept. 5 and If convicted, he would be removed from office permanently. 