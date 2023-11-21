The Houston Texans' game against the Denver Broncos in Week 13 will be moved to the 12 p.m. Central Time slot.

NFL originally had the game slated to kick off at 3 p.m. and it is now flipping with the Panthers vs Buccaneers game.

The league wants more eyes on the Texans vs. Broncos game and not competing with the 49ers vs. Eagles game.