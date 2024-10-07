Texans Recap: Fairbairn's foot secures Houston Texans nail-biting 23-20 victory over Buffalo Bills

The Brief Fairbairn's 59-yard field goal clinches 23-20 Texans win over the Bills at the buzzer. Texans initially lead with touchdowns by Akers and Collins, but Bills fight back to tie. Fairbairn sets new Texans all-time scoring record with his game-winning kick.



In a breathtaking finish Sunday, the Houston Texans claimed a hard-fought 23-20 victory against the Buffalo Bills, with Ka'imi Fairbairn's leg delivering the decisive points.

As the clock wound down on a tension-filled afternoon, Fairbairn etched his name into Texans lore, converting a 59-yard field goal that not only clinched the win but also crowned him the franchise's all-time leading scorer.

HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 06: Ka'imi Fairbairn #15 of the Houston Texans celebrates with teammates after kicking the game-winning field goal to beat the Buffalo Bills 23-20 at NRG Stadium on October 06, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Get

The Texans seemed poised to dominate early on, surging to a 17-3 lead at the intermission courtesy of Cam Akers' 15-yard touchdown dash and a spectacular 67-yard touchdown reception from Nico Collins, launched by the arm of quarterback CJ Stroud.

However, the second half told a very different story. The Texans' offense met with resistance, their earlier momentum stalling as they struggled to put additional points on the board. Meanwhile, the Bills, led by quarterback Josh Allen, mounted a formidable comeback, ultimately leveling the score deep into the fourth quarter.

Facing the prospect of overtime, Stroud and the Texans' offense engineered a critical final drive within striking distance for Fairbairn. The kicker's composure never wavered as he stepped up and delivered the game-winning strike, sealing a thrilling triumph for the Texans over a Buffalo team with its sights set on the Super Bowl.