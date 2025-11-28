Texans QB C.J. Stroud clears concussion protocol, expected to play Sunday

The Brief Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud has been cleared to play in Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts. Stroud was out for three straight games after suffering a concussion during the Texans game against the Broncos on Nov. 02. Head coach DeMeco Ryan also announced safety Jalen Pitre cleared concussion protocol after being injured in the same game as Stroud.



Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud has been cleared to play in Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts after missing three straight games due to a concussion.

It was also announced safety Jalen Pitre has also cleared concussion protocol after being injured in the Nov. 2 game against the Broncos.

Stroud and Pitre return to the field

What they're saying:

Head coach DeMeco Ryan announced Stroud and Pitre's return in a press conference on Friday.

"We got to go out and play efficiently with our offense really. No matter who's our quarterback. C.J. will be out there, but we just got to go out and all guys play together, all 11."

Stroud also spoke at the conference and said this in part:

"I'm excited to be back, blessed. Super grateful to be able to be healthy again and have some peace knowing that my body and my brain and my thoughts feel pure and clean. So, it's a blessing. I took it one day at a time."

C.J. Stroud suffered concussion

The backstory:

Stroud was injured early in the second quarter of the Broncos game. He scrambled for 6 yards and was hit on the shoulder by Kris Abrams-Draine near the end of his slide, and the back of his head violently bounced off the ground.

The concussion to Stroud is his second since entering the NFL in 2023. His first came in December 2023 in a game against the Jets.