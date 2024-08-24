Texans fans fired up for preseason game in sweltering heat

The Houston Texans continued their preseason dominance by defeating the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday. The hometown crowd went wild as their team secured another win despite the intense heat.

The energy from fans was electric at NRG stadium.

"I've been a die-hard fan since we were the Oilers," said one super fan.

Some Rams fans unleashed their hatred towards the home team.

"It’s preseason, so our backups should be able to beat your starters in the first quarter," said a Rams fan.

The Houston heat on Saturday was rising, but the Texans fans enthusiasm was even hotter.

"We're drinking a lot of water and staying in the shade," said another Texans fan.

The Texans beat the Rams 17 to 15.