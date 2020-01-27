Temporary restraining orders issued at explosion location

New numbers provided by the Houston Fire Department reveal roughly 450 structures were damaged by Friday’s deadly explosion. Of the 450 structures, roughly 35 homes sustained major damage.

The explosion occurred at Watson Grinding early Friday morning and killed two workers, Frank Flores and Gerardo Castorena.

On Monday, state judges granted temporary restraining orders at the location of the explosion.

“It’s extremely important that we preserve the explosion site and get key pieces of evidence,” said Mo Aziz, an attorney representing Flores. The family is still in a state of shock. Mrs. Flores and the kids are still processing this whole incident.”

The blast shook Houston for miles. New video shows Brandi Peck terrified, running inside her home roughly a half-mile from the explosion.

Several law firms have already filed suit against Watson Grinding. Many homeowners have expressed a desire for legal action.

Right now, authorities are still investigating what caused the explosion.

“It’s incredible the devastation,” said Houston Fire Department Chief Samuel Pena. “It was a bomb. I’m not sure what the attorneys are doing at this point. I know we’re focused on getting down to the cause, and the origin of this incident.”

Temporary injunction hearings are expected to take place during the first week of February.