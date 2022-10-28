TELL 26: How many games do you want the World Series to last? Vote here

The Houston Astros are back in the World Series for the fourth time in six seasons, and they’ll be facing off against the Philadelphia Phillies.

The best-of-seven series begins on Friday, Oct. 28, at Minute Maid Park.

MORE: Astros in the World Series 2022: Here's when they'll play the Phillies

The first team to win four games will be the World Series champions.

HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 27: General view during a World Series Workout between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies at Minute Maid Park on October 27, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

The first two games will be played at Minute Maid Park. The next two games will be played at Citizens Bank Park, as well as the fifth game if it is needed. The series will return to Minute Maid Park for the sixth and seventh games, if necessary.

How long do you want the series to last? Do you want a sweep? Do you want the series to wrap up at Minute Maid Park? Click here to vote now.