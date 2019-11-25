Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Houston Galleria Mall case dismissed: TMZ

article

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine’s mall attack case has been tossed out, according to TMZ.

The State of Texas formally requested to have Tekashi's assault charges stemming from an alleged 2018 altercation completely dismissed, and a judge signed off on it Monday.

The state says the victim Santiago Albarran, who allegedly got choked by the rapper, requested that the case be dismissed. He allegedly showed up to one of the rapper’s court hearings and posed with him.

Santiago reportedly told Tekashi’s attorneys and prosecution that he wanted to drop the charges.

Carl A. Moore, the rapper’s attorney, told TMZ, "Mr. Hernandez has not been notified yet of the dismissal. We plan to notify him today. I am happy the prosecutors handling this case did what was fair and just today in dismissing the charge against Mr. Hernandez. We hope that getting this case behind him will assist in him moving forward with his career.”