Teenage girl shot at northwest Harris County apartment, deputies investigating
HOUSTON - Deputies are piecing together what led up to a shooting in northwest Harris County, where a teenage girl was hospitalized.
MORE CRIME-RELATED NEWS COVERAGE
Sheriff Ed Gonzalez shared limited details but said officers were called to the Emerald Cove Apartments in the 16700 block of Kuykendahl, near 1960. That's where a teenage girl, believed to be around 16 or 17 years old was shot.
She was rushed to a hospital in serious condition.
No additional information was released, as of this writing, but authorities are investigating.
FOX 26 will continue to make updates to this story as it develops.