This teenager talks directly to the man who killed her best friend in a hit-and-run accident as she walked alongside her.

Alexandria Rodriguez delivered an emotional victim impact statement as Daniel Rodriguez, who's no relation to her, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for killing 17-year-old Ziyanna Jones.

Ziyanna and Alex were walking home from a Halloween party in 2021 when Ziyanna was run over and killed along Dickinson Avenue where there are no sidewalks.

Ziyanna's mom, Zaneta Wyatt, is comforting Alex in this video right after court, even speaking Korean to her. Ziyanna taught herself to speak Korean and taught her mom a few phrases.

Ziyanna was a Senior at Dickinson High School.