Authorities are looking into what led up to a deadly shooting overnight Saturday at a graduation party in northwest Harris County, where a teenager was killed.

Details are limited, as it's an active investigation, but Sheriff Ed Gonzalez announced via Twitter, how deputies were called to a home in the 8500 block of Majesticbrook. That's where a graduation party was taking place with several teenagers attending.

At some point, shots were fired, but it's unclear how everything unfolded.

Responding officers found an unidentified teenager, possibly around 16, who was hit by the gunfire but later died from their injuries.

No additional information, as of this writing, has been shared, but an investigation remains underway.