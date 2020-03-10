Teen in critical condition following 3-vehicle crash in northwest Harris County

A 15-year-old boy was taken to the hospital in critical condition following a three-vehicle crash in northwest Harris County.

Harris County deputies responded to the crash near FM 529 and Greenhouse Road.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, three 15-year-olds were in a vehicle traveling on FM 529 and ran a red light, resulting in their car being struck.

A third car was also struck.

Sheriff Gonzalez says the 15-year-old male driver of the car has been taken to the hospital in critical condition. The two other teens in the car were also taken to the hospital and are reported to be in stable condition.

No other injuries have been reported.

