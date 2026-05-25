Teen hospitalized in Galveston after offshore shark bite

The Brief A teen was hospitalized in Galveston with a shark bite. The teen was bitten while offshore. The fishing boat he was on lost power on the way to shore, and the Coast Guard transported him back.



A teen was taken to a Galveston hospital after he was bitten by a shark offshore on Monday, officials say.

What we know:

The Coast Guard and Galveston Island Beach Patrol were alerted around 3:30 p.m. that a fishing boat was heading to Galveston with a 17-year-old on board who had been bitten by a shark about two hours before. However, the fishing boat had lost power as it was returning to land.

Both agencies responded, and the Coast Guard ended up transporting the teen back to shore.

He was taken to the hospital.

What we don't know:

The teen’s condition is not known, but the Coast Guard said he was conscious and alert.

The teen has not been identified.

It’s also unclear exactly how the teen was bitten or how far the fishing boat was offshore when the bite occurred.