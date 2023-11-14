The Texas Department of Criminal Justice says a correctional officer died in the line of duty at the Wainwright Unit in Houston County on Monday.

Officials identified him as 27-year-old Correctional Officer Jovian Motley, who had been with the agency since October 2022.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

The agency said Motley was helping other officers restrain an inmate at the prison when he died. The agency says they are not releasing any further details due to an ongoing investigation. The Inspector General’s Office is investigating.

"Officer Motley was a hero who tragically died while protecting his fellow officers and the public," TDCJ Executive Director Bryan Collier said in a statement. "His courage and dedication will forever be remembered. We are praying for his family, friends and co-workers during this difficult time."

SUGGESTED: Houston Good Samaritan helps drag wounded cop out of US 59 gunfight

"Officer Motley demonstrated unwavering commitment to serving his community and gave his life for others," Texas Board of Criminal Justice Chairman Eric Nichols said in a statement. "His sacrifice is a solemn reminder of the bravery exhibited every day by the men and women in corrections. He will never be forgotten."

Texas Governor Greg Abbott also issued a statement saying, "Texas grieves for the loss of one of its brave correctional officers, who selflessly put his life on the line each day to protect his community, fellow officers, and Texans. We must never take for granted the service and sacrifice of our correctional officers. Cecilia and I pray for Officer Jovian Motley and his family and ask all Texans to keep his loved ones in their prayers during this heartbreaking time."