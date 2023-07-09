Taylor Swift re-releases 'Speak Now' album, makes controversial change to song

Taylor Swift surprised fans by re-releasing her 2010 album "Speak Now" on Friday. The album includes hit tracks such as "Mine," "Back to December," and "Enchanted." However, Swift made a significant change to one of the songs in the re-released version, and fans are reacting.

The song in question is "Better Than Revenge," which previously contained controversial lyrics that some called misogynistic.

In the song's original lyrics, it read, "She's not a saint and she's not what you think / She's an actress / She's better known for the things that she does on the mattress."

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JULY 08: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Taylor Swift performs onstage during night two of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on July 08, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Fernando Leon/TAS23/Getty Ima Expand

In the new version, Swift changed the last line to "He was a moth to the flame / She was holding the matches."

Rumors have long circulated that the song was about actress Camilla Belle, who dated Swift's ex-boyfriend Joe Jonas. Some fans supported the change, while others favored the original and accused Swift of becoming a people pleaser.