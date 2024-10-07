A tanker truck has overturned on the Eastex Freeway (US-69) at the 610 North Loop near Cavalcade, causing major traffic disruptions. Emergency crews are currently at the scene, working to recover the truck that has lost its load and is hanging off the freeway.

The tanker is hanging above 610. Sky Fox video captured an aerial view, highlighting the ongoing recovery efforts.

One lane remains open for traffic as crews continue to manage the situation.

Traffic Delays

You’ll want to plan your route carefully if you’re traveling on the I-610 North Loop eastbound at I-69 Eastex Freeway. There are some closures happening due to emergency bridge repairs after the heavy truck incident, and they’ll be in place until further notice.

Here’s what you need to know: