Tango Blast gang members sentenced for human smuggling conspiracy

The Brief Two Tango Blast gang members were sentenced on May 15 for human smuggling conspiracies after pleading guilty. Their smuggling attempts in Laredo involved reckless high-speed chases, with one suspect driving into the Rio Grande. Juan Regalado received a 66-month prison sentence, while Samuel Grajeda Jr. was sentenced to a total of 36 months.



Two members of the Tango Blast gang were sentenced on May 15 in Texas after being convicted of conspiracy to transport undocumented immigrants. They both pleaded guilty to their involvement in the conspiracy.

Human Smuggling in Texas

The backstory:

An investigation into human smuggling began on April 20, 2024, when a group of suspected undocumented immigrants entered a green Tahoe in the Mines Road area, according to court documents. Juan Miguel Regalado, 28, who was driving, led law enforcement on a high-speed chase during which multiple people jumped from the vehicle.

Documents state Regalado drove up to 100 mph before driving the Tahoe into the Rio Grande. He then swam to Mexico.

Over the next several months, authorities monitored the Mines Road area. In November 2024, another group of undocumented immigrants entered a white Ford Taurus parked near Father McNaboe Park in the same area. Samuel Grajeda Jr., 21, was driving the Taurus, according to the documents.

Authorities followed the Taurus until a black Mercedes sedan, driven by Regalado, cut them off.

An attempted traffic stop of the Ford Taurus then led to another vehicle pursuit. During the chase, Grajeda crashed the Taurus into a bystander’s vehicle and continued to evade law enforcement, documents said. After the pursuit, law enforcement found four undocumented immigrants and the abandoned Ford Taurus in a north Laredo neighborhood.

Authorities later found Grajeda and Regalado near the abandoned vehicle and arrested them.

Tango Blast Gang Members Sentenced

Regalado was sentenced to 66 months in prison.

Grajeda received a 30-month prison sentence as well as a consecutive six-month prison term for violating his supervised release for a previous conviction related to transporting undocumented immigrants.

Both Regalado and Grajeda will also serve three years of supervised release following their sentences.

What they're saying:

"These sentences reflect the serious consequences awaiting those who engage in human smuggling and endanger public safety," said ICE Homeland Security Investigations San Antonio Special Agent in Charge Craig Larrabee. "Tango Blast gang members put countless lives at risk during these reckless pursuits. Through strong collaboration with our federal and state law enforcement partners, we remain committed to dismantling violent criminal organizations and protecting our communities."

What's next:

Grajeda and Regalado remain in custody pending transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined in the near future.