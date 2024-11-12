Expand / Collapse search

Talyard Brewing Co. opens in Sugar Land with beer, BBQ, pickleball

By
Published  November 12, 2024 11:46am CST
Food and Drink
FOX 26 Houston

BBQ and craft beer at Talyard Brewing Co.

Texas BBQ can't be beat! If you're looking for a new place for grub and craft beer, FOX 26's Ruben Dominguez is at Talyard Brewing Co. in Sugar Land to get a taste!

HOUSTON - Talyard Brewing Co. has only been open few weeks, but it has already started to gain a following among craft beer lovers.

The sprawling facility also features a full menu and BBQ program on the weekends. There is a huge patio that features pickleball courts and playground for the kids.

Get news, weather and so much more on the new FOX LOCAL app

Located at 1033 Imperial Boulevard in Sugar Land, Talyard Brewing Co. could coon become the hot-new spot!