Talyard Brewing Co. opens in Sugar Land with beer, BBQ, pickleball

Talyard Brewing Co. has only been open few weeks, but it has already started to gain a following among craft beer lovers.

The sprawling facility also features a full menu and BBQ program on the weekends. There is a huge patio that features pickleball courts and playground for the kids.

Located at 1033 Imperial Boulevard in Sugar Land, Talyard Brewing Co. could coon become the hot-new spot!