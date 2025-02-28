Sweeny High School students relocated amid law enforcement response

article

Sweeny High School students have been relocated while law enforcement helps to clear the building. It's unclear what prompted the law enforcement response. Parents can begin picking up their students at the designated reunification location.



Sweeny High School students have been relocated while law enforcement agencies clear the building, officials say.

Elementary and junior high schools are on secure status.

Sweeny High School law enforcement response

What we know:

Sweeny ISD says high school students were relocated to a safe location while local law enforcement helped to clear the building.

The elementary and junior high schools have been placed on "secure" status.

What we don't know:

It’s not clear what prompted the law enforcement response.

What they're saying:

In a message to parents, the district said, "We appreciate your patience, and please know that the safety of your children is our priority. We will provide updates as they come available. Thank you for your patience and we will be in contact soon."

Reunification for high schoolers

The district is beginning reunification for the high school campus, and all high school students need to be picked up. The reunification location is at New Shores Church located at 6303 FM 1459 in Sweeny.

Those picking up students are asked to make sure they have identification, as well as being designated as a parent, guardian or emergency contact.

