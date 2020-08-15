Suspects use U-Haul in attempt to pull ATM from Harris County business
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating following an early morning attempted burglary.
Authorities said it occurred on the 5200 block of Aldine Mail Route Road around 5 a.m. Saturday.
Harris County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Schields said they responded to a report of an alarm at a business.
Schields said a non-reported stolen U-Haul with chains attached was used to try and pull an ATM from a business.
However, according to authorities, the suspects were unsuccessful because the chains weren’t long enough.
Schields said units set up a perimeter and located one suspect, but officials didn’t say how many others may have been involved.
No additional information was released by authorities.