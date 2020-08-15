Expand / Collapse search

Suspects use U-Haul in attempt to pull ATM from Harris County business

Published 
Harris County
FOX 26 Houston
article

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating following an early morning attempted burglary. 

Authorities said it occurred on the 5200 block of Aldine Mail Route Road around 5 a.m. Saturday. 
 

Harris County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Schields said they responded to a report of an alarm at a business. 

Schields said a non-reported stolen U-Haul with chains attached was used to try and pull an ATM from a business. 

However, according to authorities, the suspects were unsuccessful because the chains weren’t long enough.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS & WEATHER UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 APPS

Schields said units set up a perimeter and located one suspect, but officials didn’t say how many others may have been involved. 

No additional information was released by authorities. 