Suspects use U-Haul in attempt to pull ATM from Harris County business

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating following an early morning attempted burglary.



Authorities said it occurred on the 5200 block of Aldine Mail Route Road around 5 a.m. Saturday.



Harris County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Schields said they responded to a report of an alarm at a business.



Schields said a non-reported stolen U-Haul with chains attached was used to try and pull an ATM from a business.



However, according to authorities, the suspects were unsuccessful because the chains weren’t long enough.

Schields said units set up a perimeter and located one suspect, but officials didn’t say how many others may have been involved.



No additional information was released by authorities.