Caught on video: Suspects pickpocket elderly man in Costco parking lot

Authorities in Oregon are looking for a group of suspects who pickpocket an elderly man, among others, and the latest incident was caught on video.

The Portland Police Bureau said on May 9, three men pickpocketed a 93-year-old man in a Costco parking lot.

The thieves took the victim's wallet out of his left rear pocket. They then used the victim's credit cards to buy hundreds of dollars in gift cards at a local store.

It's believed the same pickpocketers targeted victims in the Seattle area.

Authorities released the video of the latest incident in hopes of catching the suspect. The video also shows the men trying to pickpocket other victims.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.