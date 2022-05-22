Suspected drunk driver arrested, another killed after crash in southwest Houston

article

Officials say a crash in southwest Houston resulted in one driver dead and another arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated.

It happened a little after 3:30 a.m. in the 9200 block of Bellaire in Sharpstown. That's where Sgt. R. Dunn with the Houston Police Department - Vehicular Crimes Division said a maroon-colored SUV struck a Ford Explorer.

The driver in the Explorer was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the maroon colored-SUV was arrested, as alcohol appeared to play a factor in the crash.

Additionally, Sgt. Dunn noted several blocks did not have lights working properly, possibly due to the rain.

None of the individuals involved in the crash have been identified, as of this writing.