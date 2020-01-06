Suspect wanted for sexually assaulting, robbing Houston woman

article

Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect who sexually assaulted and robbed a woman in Houston.

The woman was walking in the 8000 block of Buffalo Speedway around 8:45 p.m. December 29 when an unknown male approached her. The woman told police that the male came up behind her and began strangling her to the point of losing consciousness. Police say the suspect then sexually assaulted her and took her wallet and cell phone.

The suspect is described as a black male, 20 to 25 years old, 5’5” tall, 140 to 150 pounds, with braided hair, a small build, white shirt and white pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (713)222-TIPS. Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case.

