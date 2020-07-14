Suspect shot to death who attacked deputy had 2 knives, screwdriver after stabbing man over wearing mask

Masks are supposed to protect us, but Tuesday morning a 77-year-old man was stabbed and a 43-year-old man was shot dead. All because of a mask - or not wearing a mask.

A deputy fatally shot a man who attacked her during a traffic stop this morning.

"It's a very stressful situation over these masks,” said Eaton County Sheriff Thomas Reich.

Everything began at the Quality Dairy store, in Windsor Township near Lansing, at 6:47 Tuesday morning. 43-year-old Sean Ernest Ruis, from Grand Ledge walked in, when, a 77-year-old man from Lansing said - put on your mask.

"(Ruis) stabbed the individual inside the Quality Dairy store," Reich said. "That individual was a 77-year-old man."

Ruis then got in his car and drove toward Delta Township but Eaton County Sheriff's Deputies were hot on his trail and, at about 7:13 Tuesday morning, a traffic stop was made.

"The suspect immediately gets out of the car and attacks the deputy with that knife," said Lt. Brian Oleksyk, Michigan State Police.

That deputy, a 22-year veteran with Eaton County, retreats but Ruis came after her with two knives and a screwdriver.

"She defends herself from being attacked with that knife and she shoots the suspect," said Oleksyk.

Michigan State Police released video of the shooting. Viewer discretion is advised.

Ruis was taken to a local hospital but died during surgery. The 77-year-old man who was stabbed is reportedly in serious condition.

The governor's order mandates that masks be worn inside public businesses and you can be refused entry without a mask.

"I wear a mask, my deputies wear a mask, we all have to be safe," said Reich.

Michigan State Police will continue to investigate this incident.