Suspect leads deputies in 2 chases with stolen vehicle and stolen tow truck

A man who led Harris County Constables on two chases, one involving a stolen vehicle and another involving a stolen tow truck, was caught by the help of K9 "Mattress Mack" on Wednesday.

A deputy tried to pull over a stolen vehicle in the Spring area of North Houston, on E Louetta Road. Constable Mark Herman says the driver refused to stop, leading deputies in a short chase before the driver crashed the vehicle at Aldine Westfield Road.

Fry crashed the first stolen vehicle at E Louetta Road and Aldine Westfield Road. (Source: Harris County Constable, Pct. 4)

The suspect then ran to an unoccupied tow truck that was running.

Deputies say a concerned citizen saw this and fired two shots, missing the suspect but hitting the tow truck. The tow truck was spotted and another chase began.

Deputies were able to stop the stolen tow truck at the intersection of Grand Parkway and Rayford Road.

In the second chase, the stolen tow truck was stopped at the intersection of Grand Parkway and Rayford Road (Source: Harris County Constable, Pct. 4)

The suspect surrendered to the K9. He was identified as 19-year-old Montreal Frye.

He was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail. He is charged with felony evading, felony theft, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. His bond has not been set at this time.