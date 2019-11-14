Suspect crashes truck into pond during high-speed pursuit

Police say a driver crashed a stolen truck into a pond after leading police on a high-speed pursuit.

An officer tried to pull over a driver around 3 a.m. Thursday on 290 and Mangum Road in northwest Houston, but he kept going.

The driver eventually lost control near the Katy Freeway feeder road and Kirkwood and crashed into a pond. H

e was taken into custody and then taken to the hospital to be checked out.

Police say he is facing charges including felony evading.