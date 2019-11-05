Suspect charged in one of two fatal shootings Monday afternoon

A suspect has been charged in the fatal shooting of a man and the wounding of two others on Monday afternoon.

Jonathan White, 30, is charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The victim, Raymond Ybarbo, 31, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other two victims were transported to an area hospital in stable condition.

The three victims were shot inside a home at the 7100 block of Schley Street at Halbert Street.

The shooting is believed to have been the result of a robbery involving narcotics.

Chief Art Acevedo said investigators did not find drugs in the house but did discover some sandbags with a dark substance that appeared to be some sort of asphalt.

The suspect fled the scene, however further investigation led to the identification of White as the suspect in this case and he was subsequently arrested without incident for his role in Mr. Ybarbo's death.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.