Suspect charged in deadly shooting of woman, wounding of man in SW Houston

Police say a 26-year-old suspect has been arrested in the deadly shooting of a woman and the wounding of a man in southwest Houston.

Darius Francis is charged with manslaughter, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and felon in possession of a weapon.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 13100 block of Lindenloch Lane around 3 a.m. Saturday.

Police say the 40-year-old male victim and Francis were involved in a physical altercation in front of the home.

Witnesses standing outside reported seeing Francis holding a handgun, according to police.

During the altercation, police say the gun was fired once, striking both victims.

The 45-year-old female victim was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced deceased. Authorities say the 40-year-old male victim was also taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

