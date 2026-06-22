Suspect charged for Humble-area shootout that injured injured constable deputies

The Brief Edgar Villegas has been charged with aggravated assault of a police officer. He is accused of opening fire on Harris County Pct. 4 constable deputies. Officials say constable deputies were injured in the shootout Friday night.



A man accused of opening fire on Harris County Pct. 4 constable deputies has been charged.

Edgar Villegas has been charged with aggravated assault of a police officer.

According to the constable’s office, Villegas remains in the hospital under police guard while being treated for injuries sustained when he was apprehended by a K-9.

2 constable deputies injured in shootout

The backstory:

According to the constable’s office, Villegas shot two constable deputies in Humble on Friday night.

The constable's office was called out to the intersection of Woodland Hills Drive and Balmoral Bay Drive around 10 p.m. for a report of shots being fired.

Constable deputies encountered the suspect when they arrived, and a shootout occurred, authorities say.

Constable Deputy Dante Zepeda was shot in the hip and the upper arm. Constable deputies took him to a local hospital, and then he was transferred to a Houston trauma center.

Officials say another constable deputy, George Esparza, was also injured, but he remained at the scene until SWAT units arrived. He was later treated and released.

MORE: Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Deputy shot by suspect in Humble, suspect in custody

After the constable deputies were wounded, authorities say the suspect ran into a nearby apartment and a standoff unfolded. Gas was deployed, causing him to come out. A K9 then helped apprehend the suspect.

The constable’s office says Zepeda underwent surgery and was released from the hospital on Sunday.

"Deputy Zepeda’s strength, courage, and determination have been nothing short of inspiring. While his recovery journey continues, today’s milestone is a testament to his resilience and the incredible support he has received from his family, fellow deputies, first responders, and community members," said Constable Mark Herman said when Zepeda was released.