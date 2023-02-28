Expand / Collapse search

Suspect charged in connection with the death of Leslie Obi

By
Published 
Houston
FOX 26 Houston
James Campbell article

James Campbell (Source: Houston Police Department)

HOUSTON - 57-year-old James Campbell is now facing charges in connection with the death of a Houston mother of five. 

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Missing Leslie Obi: Houston woman last seen January 11

Authorities arrested Campbell Monday and charged him for his role in tampering with the body of 43-year-old Leslie Obi. 

She was reported missing by family on January 12. 

Leslie Obi (Texas Equusearch)

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Where is Leslie Obi? Homicide investigators scour southeast Houston apartment for clues

Her body was found a week later in a wooded area in southeast Houston in a wooded area. 

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Woman's body found in SE Houston woods confirmed to be Leslie Obi

Detectives say she was killed at Campbell's apartment.