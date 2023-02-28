Suspect charged in connection with the death of Leslie Obi

article

57-year-old James Campbell is now facing charges in connection with the death of a Houston mother of five.

Authorities arrested Campbell Monday and charged him for his role in tampering with the body of 43-year-old Leslie Obi.

She was reported missing by family on January 12.

Leslie Obi (Texas Equusearch)

Her body was found a week later in a wooded area in southeast Houston in a wooded area.

Detectives say she was killed at Campbell's apartment.