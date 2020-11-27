Suspect accused of using victim's ID to open checking account, cash check

article

Authorities are asking for the public’s help to identify a forgery suspect accused of using a victim’s stolen ID to fraudulently open a checking account and cash a check in the victim’s name.

According to Crime Stoppers, the victim’s credit and debit cards and their personal identification were stolen in the 2300 block of W. NASA Parkway around 3 p.m. October 7.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

The same day, an unknown suspect allegedly presented the victim’s stolen ID to fraudulently open a checking account and cash a check in the victim’s name at a bank in the 2000 block of S. Kirkwood Drive in Houston.

Crime Stoppers says the female suspect was captured on surveillance video conducting the transaction inside of the bank lobby. They shared surveillance photos of the suspect.

Authorities need the public's assistance identifying a forgery suspect. (Photo: Crime Stoppers of Houston)

Advertisement

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.

FOLLOW THE LATEST LOCAL NEWS