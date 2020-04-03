Surprise parade held for seniors in Channelview

Eastview Healthcare is home to 89 residents and they are obviously loved by the employees.

The staff provides skilled nursing care and rehabilitation services. What started out as an idea and a Facebook post a couple of days ago turned into a car parade with about 100 vehicles.

Law enforcement officers and firefighters wanted residents to know they had not been forgotten. Residents were allowed out front while they waved at parade participants.

For some residents, it was a chance to see family members and an afternoon filled with smiles and tears.

