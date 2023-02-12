Super Bowl LVII: Service restored for Xfinity customers after outage in Philadelphia neighborhoods

A Xfinity service outage that impacted customers in multiple Philadelphia neighborhoods on Super Bowl Sunday was the result of vandalism, officials say.

Philadelphia police say officers responded to the 2700 block of Tulip Street in Kensington around 4:45 p.m. for a report of a theft.

A Xfinity employee was working in the area following reports of cable services outages in Kensington and Fishtown. Investigators later found that an unknown suspect had cut multiple fiber optic lines during the theft.

The cut lines caused service outages in the area, but crews were able to restore service to all customers by around the scheduled kickoff time of Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs.

A spokesperson for Xfinity tells FOX 29 that the outages affected a few thousand homes in the area.

Police say no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.