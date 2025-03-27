Summer road trip ideas for Houston travelers

The Brief Whether you're looking for a one-day road trip from Houston or a quick weekend getaway, we have some ideas.



With rising airline prices year over year, and news of plane crashes so far in 2025, we’re taking a deeper look at ways to travel. Think of it as your one-day travel options from Houston, or maybe a quick weekend trip. Luckily, Texas has a lot to offer, and there are plenty of amazing destinations within driving distance.

Whether you're in the mood for a quick getaway or an adventurous road trip, you’ve got lots of great options right here in the Lone Star State.

Texas Wine Country

(3.5 - 4 hours from Houston)

If you’re a fan of wine, Texas Wine Country is a must-visit! About three and a half to four hours away in Fredericksburg, you'll find more than 100 wineries nestled in the beautiful Hill Country. You can tour vineyards, taste local wines, and explore natural spots like Enchanted Rock State Natural Area, where you can hike and enjoy sweeping views.

Galveston Island

Although Galveston is part of the Houston metro, it’s a great option for a quick getaway. There are 32 miles of coastline, historic architecture, and fun attractions like Moody Gardens and Pleasure Pier. Whether you want to relax on the beach or check out the sights, Galveston has something for everyone.

Sam Houston National Forest

(1 hour from Houston)

Just an hour north of Houston, Sam Houston National Forest is great for those who love the outdoors. It offers hiking trails, camping spots, and lake activities. It’s a peaceful place to reconnect with nature without traveling too far from home.

Big Bend National Park

USA, West Texas, Big Bend National Park, Santa Helena Canyon and Rio grande. (Photo by: Dukas/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

(9 hours from Houston)

For those up for a longer drive, Big Bend National Park is an incredible destination. It’s about nine hours from Houston, but totally worth it if you’re looking for a unique adventure. The park spans the Chihuahuan Desert and the Rio Grande, offering stunning landscapes with canyons, mountain trails, and incredible stargazing away from city lights.

New Orleans

(5 hours from Houston)

If you’re looking for a weekend to party, New Orleans is a quick weekend trip. The city is full of vibrant art, jazz music, Creole food and it’s historic French Quarter. It’s a great place that already has a lot of influence on culture in Houston.

Getting there

Dig deeper:

A lot of people will take their own vehicles for the trip, others have used apps to rent a vehicle for a quick trip, including the Turo app. Some car owners will even deliver the vehicle to your doorstep, so you can skip the trip to the airport to pick up the vehicle and get right on the road.

Book a stay-cation

Local perspective:

Now, if you’re not wanting to take a road trip. There are great things to do in H-Town. The city has some amazing resorts where you can feel like you're on vacation. The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa, The Post Oak Hotel, and the Marriott Marquis Houston (with its Texas-shaped lazy river!) offer luxurious stays for a quick getaway. Obviously, there are a lot of other fabulous places in Houston. And let’s not forget the world-class options we have for food right here in Houston.