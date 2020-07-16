Summer Lagoonfest: Texas' largest crystal lagoon opens in Texas City July 15

Summer Lagoonfest is a pop-up beach club at Lago Mar in Texas City, and it is the state's largest crystal lagoon.

This is a limited-time experience now open on a 12-acre crystal lagoon. It features white sandy beaches and crystal blue water. It runs July 15 through September 13.

For visitors who are feeling more adventurous, there is an inflatable obstacle course, kayaks, sailboats, and stand-up paddleboards.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE BAYOU CITY BUZZ

There are also food trucks on-site for when you're hungry.

Tickets for Summer Lagoonfest start at $10 for children under age 13 and $15 for people 13 and older. Children 2 and under get in free.

Advertisement

You can reserve your tickets at summerlagoonfest.com.