Sugar Land police investigate home invasion in Eldridge Lakes subdivision

article

Sugar Land police are investigating a home invasion in the Eldridge Lakes subdivision on Friday morning.

Officials say a man and a girl were approached by armed men while leaving the back door of the house around 7 a.m.

Another homeowner reportedly chased the men from the home and shot at them. The suspects jumped the fence and ran.

FOLLOW THE LATEST LOCAL NEWS

The Sugar Land Police Department says there does not appear to be any further threat to the community, but there is a high police presence in the area.

Harmony Science Academy Sugar Land was placed on lockdown because it is located near the neighborhood, but the lockdown has since been lifted. School officials say students are safe indoors, and there will be no outside transition or recess for the rest of the day. No visitors will be allowed for the rest of the day.

The school posted this message on their Facebook page:

"Dear Sugar Land Academy Parents,

The city of Sugar Land has lifted the lock down order. Please rest assured that all students will remain inside and are safe. There will be no outside transition or recess for the remainder of the day. Once again, there will be NO visitors allowed on campus for the remainder of the day. Gates will remain close until dismissal. Dismissal will continue our regular Friday dismissal plan. We will keep you posted if anything changes.

Thank you and stay safe!

Sincerely,

Advertisement

Harmony Science Academy Sugar Land Administration"