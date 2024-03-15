On Friday, Max Lambert was charged with the online solicitation of a minor in Montgomery County after driving an hour to get to the home of who believed was a child.

According to officials, 62-year-old Lambert was charged with Online Solicitation of a Minor and Possession of a Controlled Substance after trying to solicit sex from a minor he believed was 14-years-old.

Max Lambert

An investigation into Lambert began in February and on Friday, the 62-year-old drove from his home in Sugar Land to a location in The Woodlands with the motive of engaging in sexual activity with a child, officials say.

After he arrived, he was soon arrested and taken into custody by Montgomery County Constable Ryan Gable’s detectives.

Detectives report Lambert had a felony amount of Methamphetamine and an injectable prescription drug primarily used to engage in enhanced sexual intercourse.