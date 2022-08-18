Sugar Land Domino’s employee shot multiple times, police say
SUGAR LAND, Texas - A Domino’s employee in Sugar Land was shot multiple times late Wednesday night, police say.
The shooting was reported at a restaurant location near West Airport and Dairy Ashford around 11:30 p.m.
According to Sugar Land police, the employee was working in the restaurant when a man shot him. The employee was taken to the hospital, and officials say he is expected to survive.
Police believe the shooting stemmed from a "personal matter", and it is not being investigated as a robbery. No one else was injured.
Authorities say they know who the shooter is, but he is not yet in custody.