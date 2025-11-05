Sugar Land crash: Motorcyclist killed in crash at State Highway 6, U.S. Highway 59

The Brief Authorities are on the scene after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Sugar Land on Tuesday afternoon. Officials said the crash occurred around the northbound lanes of Highway 6 near the northbound U.S. Highway 59 feeder. Authorities said the scene is expected to remain for several hours.



Motorcyclist killed in Sugar Land crash, authorities investigating

What we know:

Officials said the crash occurred around the northbound lanes of Highway 6 near the northbound U.S. Highway 59 feeder.

Police said State Highway 6 southbound is completely closed going under U.S. Highway 59. One northbound lane is open under U.S. Highway 59.

Officials stated all traffic on the northbound U.S. Highway 59 feeder approaching the intersection is being rerouted to one lane and may only turn right to go southbound on State Highway 6.

Authorities said the scene is expected to remain for several hours.

What we don't know:

Officials did not provide any information on the victim as the investigation is ongoing.