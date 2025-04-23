Sugar Land: Carlos Santana concert postponed following medical emergency

The Brief Carlos Santana's Wednesday concert in Sugar Land has been postponed. The postponement was made out of caution following Santana's medical emergency on Tuesday. The guitarist reportedly suffered from dehydration before his San Antonio show.



Carlos Santana's Sugar Land concert has been postponed following a medical emergency that canceled another show.

Carlos Santana Sugar Land show postponed

What we know:

Carlos Santana was scheduled to play at the Smart Financial Centre on Wednesday.

According to the event page on the Centre's website, the postponement was made "out of an abundance of caution for Santana."

This comes after the guitarist was hospitalized for a medical emergency before his Tuesday show in San Antonio.

A Centre representative tells FOX 26 that Santana was dehydrated on Tuesday and was sent to a hospital. He is said to be doing well and will be back on tour in Oklahoma on Friday.

Santana's Sugar Land show will be rescheduled. Those who planned to attend on Wednesday are being asked to hold onto their tickets.

What they're saying:

The following statement was issued by Carlos Santana's representative, Michael Vrionis, President of Universal Tone Management:

"Dear Santana Fans.....As some of you are aware, we postponed last night’s show in San Antonio. Unfortunately, out of an abundance of caution, the decision was made to also postpone this evening’s show at Sugar Land. Carlos experienced dehydration yesterday and was taken to the hospital to get checked out. I am happy to report that Carlos is doing well and will be back on his US Tour this Friday in Thackerville, OK. We appreciate everyone’s well wishes and concern. Carlos is looking forward to seeing you all very soon."

