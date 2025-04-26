Visas restored for some international college students in Houston following temporary U.S. orders
HOUSTON - Visas are active again for some international Houston university students after temporary U.S. orders were made.
Local perspective:
Rice University confirmed with FOX 26 that student visas have been reinstated for three of the five international students and recent graduates who were impacted. The university's president announced on April 11 that the students' visas were revoked.
In a statement, the University of Houston confirmed that about 40% of international students whose visas were revoked have been reinstated as of Friday afternoon. The university will watch for any other changes to student visas and will alert the students and their academic departments of any updates.
Big picture view:
According to the Associated Press, judges nationwide issued temporary orders restoring students’ records in a federal database of international students managed by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).
The Associated Press obtained a statement from a lawyer for the federal government stating that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is manually restoring the student status for individuals whose records were ended recently.
Students whose records were terminated were told that their legal status was eliminated due to a criminal records check or that their visa had been revoked. This resulted in the termination of students’ records, according to the Associated Press.
