Student entrepreneurs running fundraisers like businesses to raise money for scholarships

We hear a lot about student loan debt, but how often do you hear about college kids helping fellow students pay for their education? In this Positively Houston, we highlight some youngsters who are doing just that.

The University of Houston Juniors and Seniors are hosting some pretty impressive fundraisers, not for themselves but to help other college students pay their way, including holding an auction. Heads up, there are some goodies, such as a year of free food from Raising Cane’s, but that's only a small part of what the students have accomplished.

"On my team, I'm the CEO," explains Elkin Velasquez, University of Houston senior in the Wolff Center for Entrepreneurship.

You see, students in U of H’s Wolff Center for Entrepreneurship have broken off into teams for what they call Wolffest.

They’ve structured fundraisers as businesses, complete with a CFO, COO, Marketing Manager and a goal, earn money for scholarships by doing things such as selling roses and "We partnered up with Crawfish Shack in Crosby. So he would supply us with all his seasoning, his food, pretty much his restaurant, and we would do pop ups in different bars and breweries," says Velasquez.

Other teams have used the pandemic to their advantage, hosting a worldwide gaming tournament also.

"If you see the happy birthday signs and happy anniversary signs in yards, we did that to make people’s day on their special events," says U of H Wolff Center for Entrepreneurship senior Briana Gonzalez.

"With donations and everything, my team, Wolff Den, has raised about $28,000," Velasquez adds.

"Overall, our team has raised about $6,000 for student scholarships," adds Gonzalez.

"I can’t tell you how impressed I am with these kids, particularly during COVID. We were so surprised at the creativity, the innovative spirit that these students have," says U of H Wolf Center for Entrepreneurship Executive Director Dave Cook.

The students have raised thousands for youngsters who will be in U of H’s Wolff Center for Entrepreneurship program next year.

"We are the number one program in the country, and the reason we’re the number one program is because of the students like the two that you’re talking to right now," Cook smiles.

"It’s because of Wolffest that I know I’m prepared to start a business post-graduation," says Gonzalez.

"The other side of the program has always been not only growing your mind, but also growing your heart," adds Velasquez.

How can you take part in their final fundraiser for scholarships? The students are hosting a virtual gala Thursday, April 8 at 7 p.m. Yes, you’re invited! During the event, which is open to the public, is when several amazing items will go to the highest bidder in a silent auction.

See the goodies for yourself and register for the event at http://bit.ly/WolffestGala.