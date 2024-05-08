Steve Albini, iconic musician and record producer, dies at age 61

Steve Albini, an alt-rock musician and iconic record producer, has died at age 61.

Albini was the founder, owner and principal engineer at Electrical Audio, a recording studio complex in Chicago.

He worked with artists like Nirvana, Pixes and former Led Zeppelin members Jimmy Page and Robert Plant. Albini also played in several bands, most notably Big Black and Shellac.

Electrical Audio told Fox 32 News that Albini died of a heart attack Tuesday night.

American musician and producer Steve Albini in the 'A' control room of his studio, Electrical Audio, Chicago, Illinois, June 24, 2005. (Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images)

Albini was originally from California but moved to Evanston after high school to attend the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University. He covered the punk rock scene in Chicago.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.