Georgia Bulldogs QB Stetson Bennett arrested in Texas

The Georgia Bulldogs' two-time national champion quarterback, Stetson Bennett, was arrested for public intoxication in Texas.

Police reportedly arrested him at around 6:10 a.m. on Sunday on Tribeca Way in Dallas. Police said officers "determined he was intoxicated."

Bennett, 25, was arrested and booked in the City Detention Center and charged with public intoxication, police said.

After winning back-to-back National Championships for the Bulldogs, Bennett looked forward to a shot in the NFL. Before the arrest, it was unclear how early he'd be drafted, despite his standout collegiate career that began as a walk-on for Georgia.

Bennett, a native of Blackshear, was selected as the winner of the 2022 Manning Award given annually to the top quarterback in college football.

