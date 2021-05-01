Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from SUN 8:12 AM CDT until TUE 1:00 AM CDT, Austin County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Wharton County
River Flood Warning
until THU 5:36 AM CDT, Brazoria County, Fort Bend County, Wharton County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Brazoria County, Calhoun County, Harris County, Jackson County, Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, Wharton County
River Flood Warning
from SUN 2:30 AM CDT until MON 2:31 AM CDT, Colorado County, Jackson County, Wharton County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 7:37 PM CDT, Jackson County, Wharton County
Flood Advisory
from SAT 4:13 PM CDT until SAT 10:15 PM CDT, Montgomery County
Flood Advisory
from SAT 2:25 PM CDT until SAT 10:15 PM CDT, Waller County
Flood Advisory
from SAT 2:29 PM CDT until SAT 10:30 PM CDT, Waller County
Flash Flood Watch
until SUN 7:00 AM CDT, Brazos County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County
Rip Tide Statement
from SAT 4:43 AM CDT until SAT 10:00 PM CDT, Galveston Island

'Steel Magnolias' and 'Moonstruck' actress Olympia Dukakis dies at 89

By FOX News
Published 
article

(Photo by Noam Galai/WireImage)

Award-winning actress Olympia Dukakis has died at the age of 89 at her home in New York City. Dukakis is best known for her prominent roles in films such as "Mr. Holland’s Opus," "Steel Magnolias," "Moonstruck."

Dukakis’ brother Apollo Dukakis confirmed her death on Facebook, saying "My beloved sister, Olympia Dukakis, passed away this morning in New York City. After many months of failing health she is finally at peace and with her [husband] Louis."

MORE NEWS: Anne Douglas, philanthropist and widow of Kirk Douglas, dies at 102

Over the course of her career, Dukakis won an Academy Award for supporting actress, a Golden Globe and a BAFTA nomination.

