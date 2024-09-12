The State Fair of Texas is renowned for its innovative food creations, and this year’s lineup continues that tradition with a range of inventive dishes. From twists on classic fair favorites to new flavor combinations, this lineup includes bacon-wrapped pork belly bites, and BBQ rib deviled eggs on the lineup. There's even ‘big back’ snacks and food for ‘standing on business.’

Here’s a look at some of the new and noteworthy foods this year:

Candied Pork Belly Bacon Bites (Photo: State Fair of Texas)

Candied Pork Belly Bacon Bites

This dish features pork belly wrapped in bacon, offering a savory twist on classic fair foods.

Caramel Macchiato Fritters (Photo: State Fair of Texas)

Caramel Macchiato Fritters

These fritters are crafted from caramel coffee cake balls dipped in beignet batter and fried until golden brown. Each order includes three fritters, garnished with whipped cream, caramel, and a white chocolate drizzle. An espresso-filled syringe is provided for injecting coffee into the fritters, offering a unique twist on the classic macchiato.

Churro Crumble Cheesecake (Photo: State Fair of Texas)

Churro Crumble Cheesecake

A blend of New York-style cheesecake and churro flavors, this dessert features a layer of Belgian milk chocolate and crushed churro crumbles. It’s topped with dulce de leche sauce, powdered sugar, and warm churro bites, combining creamy, crunchy, and caramelized elements.

Crookie (Photo: State Fair of Texas)

Crookie

The Crookie merges a croissant with cookie dough, resulting in a flaky pastry filled with cookie dough and topped with additional cookie dough.It’s finished with a syrup drizzle. There are three variations to choose from, catering to different tastes.

Dickel's Triple Meat Big Back Snack (Photo: State Fair of Texas)

Dickel's Triple Meat Big Back Snack

This dish offers a complex combination of flavors and textures. It starts with elote street corn, followed by smoked chopped beef brisket, gouda mac and cheese, and a buttermilk biscuit topped with pork belly burnt ends. Additional elements include a beef brisket sausage link and deep-fried maple waffle-flavored potato slices.

Fried Matcha (Photo: State Fair of Texas)

Fried Matcha

Sandoitchi presents two matcha-themed items: Fried Mochi Matcha Ice Cream, which has a crispy shell and chewy mochi interior, and Fried Matcha Sando, featuring deep-fried Japanese milk bread filled with matcha Chantilly cream, strawberries, and matcha biscuit sticks.

Holy Cheeseus (Photo: State Fair of Texas)

Holy Cheeseus

This pizza features a blend of seven cheeses and garlic-infused olive oil on a three-day fermented dough. It is topped with a ricotta and mascarpone blend, black pepper, and a drizzle of hot honey for added flavor.

Standing on Business (Photo: State Fair of Texas)

Standing on Business

This dessert features salted caramel ice cream in a sugar cone bowl, topped with a spicy dark chocolate cookie, deep-fried sweet potato pie, chocolate and caramel sauces, whipped cream, and a cherry. It also includes french fries and a crispy chicken wing for a savory touch.

Macaron Ice Cream Tower (Photo: State Fair of Texas)

Macaron Ice Cream Tower

This tower features six macaron flavors – lemon joy, red raspberry, triple chocolate, vanilla bean, creamy caramel, and pistachio – layered above vanilla soft-serve ice cream. It’s drizzled with caramel, strawberry, and chocolate syrups.

Texas BBQ Rib Deviled Eggs

A twist on the classic deviled egg, these are topped with barbecue rib meat, coleslaw, and beer barbecue sauce, offering a smoky and tangy flavor combination.

Click here to see other new foods that will be featured at the State Fair of Texas this year.