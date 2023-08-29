The State Fair of Texas recently revealed the winners of this year's highly anticipated Big Tex Choice Awards. Three lucky contenders emerged victorious, each showcasing their culinary expertise in different categories.

In the savory category, Deep Fried Pho took home the crown. This delectable dish puts a Southern twist on traditional Vietnamese comfort food, leaving fairgoers craving more.

The coveted title for the best sweet treat was awarded to Biscoff Delight. This delectable creation combines the richness of a New York-style cheesecake with a tantalizing coat of chocolate and Biscoff cookies. It's a dessert lover's dream come true.

Recognizing the pinnacle of creativity, the Most Creative Award went to Bourbon Banana Sopapillas. This fried pastry sensation is infused with vanilla caramel and stuffed with bananas. Topped with bourbon syrup and candied pecans, it's a taste that will leave you speechless.

Visitors to the State Fair of Texas can indulge in these award-winning delicacies from Sept 29 to Oct. 22. Don't miss out on this opportunity to experience the latest and greatest in fair food innovation.