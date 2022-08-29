Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Lattes return Tuesday

article

While we are still sweating through summer, a sure sign that fall is coming soon is on the way: Starbucks is bringing back the Pumpkin Spice Latte on Tuesday.

The coffee chain's popular fall menu will be available at stores starting August 30.

The most popular item, the Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte, is back for its 19th year. The drink combines espresso and steamed milk with cinnamon, nutmeg and clove flavor, along with some real pumpkin.

The Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew is also returning to menus for its 4th year, in addition to the Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato pumpkin cream cheese muffins, pumpkin scones, and pumpkin loaf.

Starbucks is far from the only company to jump onto the fall flavor bandwagon.

Pumpkin flavors have been included in everything from Oreos and donuts to Spam and Ramen Noodles.